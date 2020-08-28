Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Juilliard in Collaboration With Park Avenue Armory Release 'The Women in Me'
"The Women in Me" is directed and written by Maggie Scrantom and co-directed and choreographed by Joan Antoaldina.
Juilliard in Collaboration with Park Avenue Armory have released a new video called "The Women in Me."
"The Women in Me" is directed and written by Maggie Scrantom (Group 52, drama) and co-directed and choreographed by Joan Antoaldina (BFA '22, dance).
Juilliard students joined 100 artists, scholars, and creative thinkers during Park Avenue Armory's 100 Years | 100 Women virtual event on Tuesday, August 18, which honored the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
Performed by Joan Antoaldina, Lucas Balmaceda, Jayla Chee, Olivia Chindamo, Sarah Gooch, Zoe Obadia, Alba Pujals-Roige, and Lark White.
Check out the video below!
