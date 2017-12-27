VIDEO: Josh Lucas Talks Broadway's THE PARISIAN WOMAN on LIVE

Josh Lucas stops by this week's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN to talk about his Broadway comedy THE PARISIAN WOMAN, co-starring Uma Thurman. "It really isn't about politics as much as it is about relationships, about love, about marriage, about the idea of what an open marriage may be," says the actor of the D.C.-set story. Watch the appearance below!

The Parisian Woman, the electrifying new play by "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Clybourne Park), starring Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman in her Broadway debut, is now playing at Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

Willimon sets The Parisian Woman in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Uma Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the STAKES couldn't be higher.

