VIDEO: John Scacchetti, Chaz Wolcott, and More Join Emily Jeanne Phillips in New Tap Video

Oct. 18, 2017  

Emily Jeanne Phillips (Elf, the Musical at Madison Square Garden) presents a new tap music video featuring John Scacchetti (Patti LuPone Gypsy, 42nd Street), Chaz Wolcott (Newsies Live, So You Think You Can Dance), Patrick Ryan Heffernan (42nd Street National Tour), David Visini (Theatre Row, North Shore), Aaron Burr (Tap Dogs), Tommy Sutter(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse).

Watch these Broadway tappers dance to 'Sweet Georgia Brown' by Take 6.

The video is directed and choreographed by Emily Jeanne Phillips. Check it out below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!


