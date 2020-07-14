VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Sings 'It's Beginning to Look a Bit like Normal' As THE TONIGHT SHOW Returns to 30 Rock

The Tonight Show returned after a two-week hiatus last night, and the show aired from 30 ROCK for the first time since the pandemic began!

Host Jimmy Fallon took the opportunity to sing a parody of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" titled "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Normal."

"It's beginning to look a lot like normal!" Fallon sang, and then he incorrectly identified his favorite cameraman, due to his mask. Fallon also attempted to video chat comedian Tracy Morgan, who proclaimed, "I'm running for mayor of New York!" during the glitchy video call.

The song's mistakes caused Fallon to begin laughing as he yelled, "Cut the music!" but then was able to end the song, singing, "But I'll be with you every night, trying to shed some light until things are actually normal once more. Merry Christmas everybody! Or whatever time of year it is; I've lost track of time."

Watch below!

Related Articles