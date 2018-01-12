VIDEO: Jerry O'Connell Not Ashamed to Be 'Worst Dancer' in CRAZY FOR YOU

Jerry O'Connell stopped by this morning's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN to talk about his upcoming role in CRAZY FOR YOU. "These are real Broadway song and dance people and I am, of the whole cast, legitimately the worst of all of them," joked the actor. Watch the appearance below!

As BWW previously reported, Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) announced that Rachel Bloom and Jerry O'Connell will co-star as Irene Roth and Lank Hawkins respectively, for the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Crazy for You. The show introduces Irene Roth (Bloom), a wealthy woman who has been engaged to Bobby Child (Yazbeck) for five years, and Lank Hawkins (O'Connell), proprietor of the town's Saloon and pining for Polly Baker (Osnes).

By the show's end, the two characters ultimately pair up and fall in love to everyone's surprise, in this one night only performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 19, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

