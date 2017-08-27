VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan Sings Michael Mott's 'Let Go of Me' from IN THE LIGHT

The New Writers at 54 series included the world premiere of Michael Mott's In The Light, featuring a star-studded line up. Watch as Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, Supergirl, Smash) performs "Let Go of Me" from the concert below!

This world premiere concert of Michael Mott's In The Light featured selections from the sweeping, contemporary new musical which captures the tension and passion of the epic Faust legend. Featuring some of Broadway's best vocalists and musicians, this emotional score came to life to the general public for the first time.

Mott is best known for his best selling debut album "Where The Sky Ends," released by Broadway Records. His original musicals include "In The Light" (book by Nathan Wright and Justin Silvestri)," "The Don" (book by Corey Skaggs) and "Lucifer" (co-lyricist, Mike Squillante, book by Corey Skaggs). His follow up studio album is due September 2017.

