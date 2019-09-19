VIDEO: Jason Robert Brown and Carolee Carmello Revisit PARADE In Honor of Hal Prince

Visitors to the New York Public Library's new exhibition on the life and work of Hal Prince, were treated to a special performance when composer Jason Robert Brown and Carolee Carmello, the original Lucille Frank, teamed up on "All the Wasted Time" from his musical, Parade, at the opening night party.

Prince directed and co-conceived the original Broadway production of the musical, which earned him a 1999 Tony Award nomination for Best Director of a Musical.

In the new free exhibition In The Company of Harold Prince: Broadway Producer, Director, Collaborator, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts explores Prince's creative trajectory, and showcase the team of designers, stage managers, press agents, composers, and writers he assembled to create so many history-making shows.

In The Company of Harold Prince in the Library's Donald and Mary Oenslager Gallery and will be on display through March 31, 2020.





