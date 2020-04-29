VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Talks Performing with Annaleigh Ashford During 'Sondheim 90th Birthday'

Jake Gyllenhaal was a guest on Tuesday night's episode of THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT to talk about his "Sondheim 90th Birthday" performance!

The interview started with Gyllenhaal whispering, "I have sourdough rising. It's resting. My sourdough's resting." Gyllenhaal and Colbert then bond over their sourdough starters before moving on to talk about the recent "Sondheim 90th Birthday" celebration.

Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford sang 'Move On' from Sunday in the Park with George as part of the concert and Colbert asked Gyllenhaal if he has a favorite Sondheim song, to which he jokingly replied, "Don't Wake the Sourdough." Gyllenhaal then answers the question seriously, stating that "No More" is his favorite Sondheim song, and he said his favorite line from it is, "'No more curses we can't undo left by fathers we never knew'". "There are so many lines in that song. That entire song is filled with incredible wisdom, but I love that line so much," he continued.

Watch the full interview below!

Jake Gyllenhaal was most recently seen on Broadway in Sea Wall/A Life and was listed as producer on the hit Slave Play and on the upcoming revival of Caroline, or Change. He has also been seen on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George and the drama Constellations.





