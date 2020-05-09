Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Sings Original Song 'Across the Way' For THE 24 HOUR PLAYS' VIRAL MONOLOGUES Series
As part of its Viral Monologues series, The 24 Hour Plays released a special "bonus track" yesterday - featuring Jake Gyllenhaal in "Across The Way," an original musical piece written especially for him by Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire.
Watch the video below!
BONUS TRACK, Viral Musicals-style! @jakegyllenhaal celebrating @24hourplays by performing "Across the Way", written by our friends @lindsayabaire and @jeaninetesori
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on May 8, 2020 at 1:45pm PDT
More information on the Viral Monologues, including the upcoming "COVID & Incarceration" edition on May 12th, is available at http://24hourplays.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)
Shetler Studios & Theatres Will Close its Doors Permanently
Shetler Studios & Theatres, the complex that has supplied rehearsal and performance spaces for theatre and dance for over 30 years, has announced it i... (read more)
Manhattan Concert Productions Will Present JEKYLL & HYDE, Directed by Tony Yazbeck, in February 2021
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced the eleventh installment of its Broadway Series: the critically-acclaimed musical Jekyll & Hyde for ... (read more)
National Theatre Announces Further Online Programming Including CORIOLANUS, STREETCAR, BARBER SHOP CHRONICLES, and More
The National Theatre has announced additional online programming, including A Streetcar Named Desire, Barber Shop Chronicles, Coriolanus (starring Tom... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone, John Malkovich and More in David Mamet's NOVEMBER
Broadway's Best Shows, a new home for entertaining, engaging content, long form features and exclusive access to Broadway's Best, will launch the week... (read more)
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)
Shetler Studios & Theatres Will Close its Doors Permanently
Shetler Studios & Theatres, the complex that has supplied rehearsal and performance spaces for theatre and dance for over 30 years, has announced it i... (read more)
Manhattan Concert Productions Will Present JEKYLL & HYDE, Directed by Tony Yazbeck, in February 2021
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced the eleventh installment of its Broadway Series: the critically-acclaimed musical Jekyll & Hyde for ... (read more)
National Theatre Announces Further Online Programming Including CORIOLANUS, STREETCAR, BARBER SHOP CHRONICLES, and More
The National Theatre has announced additional online programming, including A Streetcar Named Desire, Barber Shop Chronicles, Coriolanus (starring Tom... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone, John Malkovich and More in David Mamet's NOVEMBER
Broadway's Best Shows, a new home for entertaining, engaging content, long form features and exclusive access to Broadway's Best, will launch the week... (read more)