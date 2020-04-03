Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Jaap van Zweden Conducts New York Philharmonic's Performance of Wagner's DIE WALKURE

Article Pixel Apr. 3, 2020  

New York Philharmonic has released a video of Jaap van Zweden conducting Act I of Wagner's "Die Walküre".

The performance features Heidi Melton, Soprano (Sieglinde); Simon O'Neill, Tenor (Siegmund); and John Relyea, Bass (Hunding).

The original performance took place on February 15, 2018 at David Geffen Hall. It was directed by Habib Azar.

Watch the video below!

VIDEO: Jaap van Zweden Conducts New York Philharmonic's Performance of Wagner's DIE WALKURE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: A Family Sings Lockdown Version of 'One Day More' From LES MISERABLES
  • VIDEO: The Barricade Boys With Alfie Boe, Ramin Karimloo & More Perform 'Bring Him Home'
  • VIDEO: Watch a New Version of Jeremy Jordan Singing 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now'
  • VIDEO: Watch An Epic Mashup of Broadway's Best Musicals From the Past Decade
  • VIDEO: Watch Carole King Sing 'So Far Away'
  • VIDEO: Andrea Bocelli Performs 'Con te partiro' on James Corden's HOMEFEST