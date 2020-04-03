Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Jaap van Zweden Conducts New York Philharmonic's Performance of Wagner's DIE WALKURE
New York Philharmonic has released a video of Jaap van Zweden conducting Act I of Wagner's "Die Walküre".
The performance features Heidi Melton, Soprano (Sieglinde); Simon O'Neill, Tenor (Siegmund); and John Relyea, Bass (Hunding).
The original performance took place on February 15, 2018 at David Geffen Hall. It was directed by Habib Azar.
Watch the video below!