VIDEO: Jaap van Zweden Conducts New York Philharmonic's Performance of Wagner's DIE WALKURE

New York Philharmonic has released a video of Jaap van Zweden conducting Act I of Wagner's "Die Walküre".

The performance features Heidi Melton, Soprano (Sieglinde); Simon O'Neill, Tenor (Siegmund); and John Relyea, Bass (Hunding).

The original performance took place on February 15, 2018 at David Geffen Hall. It was directed by Habib Azar.

