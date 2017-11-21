VIDEO: In the Spotlight! Watch Jordan Fisher Dance His Way into DWTS Finals!

On last night's Finals of DANCING WITH THE STARS, HAMILTON alum Jordan Fisher and his pro dance partner Lindsay Arnold danced the Charleston to "Bad Man" by Pitbull ft. ?Robin Thicke, Joe Perry, and Travis Barker during the 'Redemption Round.' The performance left guest judge Julianna Hough speechless, as she gushed, "When I watch you guys, I become a fan!" The couple received a perfect score of 40.

Later in the evening, the duo returned with their freestyle number, performed to "Puttin On The Ritz 2017 [Jazzy Radio Mix]" by Taco ft. tomX. Judge Bruno called the dance a "sensational, show-stopping number" while Julianne said it was "everything but THE KITCHEN sink." Once again, the couple received a perfect score.

As a surprise to no one, Jordan and Lindsay will move on to tonight's final round of competition, along with Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, and Lindsey Sterling and Mark Ballas. The show airs tonight at 8 pm/ET on ABC.

Fisher starred in the role of 'Doody' in FOX's Emmy-winning broadcast of GREASE LIVE! He made his Broadway debut in the Tony winning musical HAMILTON, where he took on the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

