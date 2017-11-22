TV/Movies - Late Night
VIDEO: HAMILTON Alum Daveed Diggs Is Too Out of Shape for a Rap Battle

Nov. 22, 2017  

On last night's LATE SHOW, 'Wonder' star and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs talked about his new dramatic film, in theaters now. Recalling his time in Broadway's HAMILTON, the actor shared, "I swear kids come up to me on the street and challenge me to a rap battle and they always win. I need six weeks of rehearsal!" Watch the appearance below!

Daveed Diggs won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his dual role as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton. The role marked his Broadway debut.

Diggs' national tour credits include Word Becomes Flesh. Regional: In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, Mirrors in Every Corner. Albums include CLPPNG (Sub Pop Records) and Midcity with Clipping; Small Things to a Giant.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

