VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek Into the Rehearsal Room for COME FROM AWAY

Welcome to the rehearsal room! Catch a sneak peek into the rehearsal room with the reopening cast of Come From Away as they perform the opening number 'Welcome to the Rock' ahead of the show's reopening.

The cast features De'lon Grant; Joel Hatch; Caesar Samayoa; James Seol; Q. Smith; Pearl Sun; Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker; Astrid Van Wieren; Emily Walton; Jim Walton; Sharon Wheatley; Paul Whitty; Josh Breckenridge; John Jellison; Tony LePage; Monette McKay; Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber. Plus, on Friday, October 8, Petrina Bromley will return as Bonnie & others.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.