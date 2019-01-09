VIDEO: Get A First Look At JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on Tour

BroadwayWorld has a first look at North American Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar which will launch in fall 2019. Helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie, the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. Now, almost 10 years after the last major tour in the US, this award-winning Regent's Park production will play over 50 markets throughout North America.

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

Additional creative team includes set and costume design by 2016 Tony AwardÒ nominee, Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, and music supervision by Tom Deering.

For additional information, please visit JesusChristSuperstar.com.

