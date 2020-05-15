VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Shipoopi' From THE MUSIC MAN

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, Shipoopi from The Music Man!

The music man opened on Broadway in 1957, featuring book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, direction by Morton DaCosta and choreography by Onna White. The original cast featured Robert Preston and Barbara Cook.

In her lifetime Onna White was nominated for eight Tony Awards. For The Music Man, White was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Choreography. White also choreographed the film version of The Music Man in 1962.

In 1980, a revival at New York City Center featured direction and choreography by Michael Kidd. Kidd had previously won the Tony Award for Best Choreography for Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Li'l Abner, and Destry Rides Again.

A Broadway revival in 2000 featured choreography by Susan Stroman. For her choreography in The Music Man, Stroman was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Choreography and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography.

A revival is currently planned for Broadway, featuring choreography by Warren Carlyle, who previously choreographed the Broadway revivals of Kiss Me, Kate, Hello, Dolly! and more.





