VIDEO: Drag Superstars Willam and Latrice Royale Preview West End's DEATH DROP

Death Drop - a Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery runs through to 11 July at the Garrick Theatre.

May. 27, 2021  

The West End premiere of Death Drop - a "Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery" - was sadly cut short at the Garrick Theatre last December as the UK was forced into yet another lockdown. But you can't keep a good Drag Queen down! The hit comedy has returned with a lipstick-smeared vengeance and now boasts a handful of brand new cast members.

Tonight marks a second press night for the show, so we sent our very own @WestEndReporter Tom Hayden Millward sashaying his way to the Garrick to meet its fearsome new leading ladies: RuPaul's Drag Race superstars Willam and Latrice Royale.

Death Drop continues its limited run at the Garrick Theatre through to 11 July 2021.

Death Drop
