VIDEO: David Hein and Irene Sankoff Perform 'Stop the World' from COME FROM AWAY

As part of the Mirvish season launch event in Toronto - David Hein and Irene Sankoff, the creators of COME FROM AWAY, performed the song "Stop The World." Check out the video of their performance below!

In total, there will be 19 shows in the 2017-18 season. There are seven shows in the main subscription series, three shows in the Off-Mirvish subscription series and nine bonus shows not on subscription.

After a sold-out, standing-room-only Toronto engagement before heading to Broadway, COME FROM AWAY will return in a Canadian production.

The full company includes Saccha Dennis, Steffi DiDomenicantonio, Barbara Fulton, Lisa Horner, James Kall, George Masswohl, Ali Momen, Jack Noseworthy, Cory O'Brien, Kristen Peace, Eliza-Jane Scott, Kevin Vidal, Susan Dunstan, Kate Etienne, Amir Haidar, Jeff Madden, David Silvestriand Cailin Stadnyk.

It's been called the "edge of the world." The weather is wild, but the locals never lack for warmth. And it's here, in Newfoundland, where a remote town became the epicenter of a remarkable true story filled with unusual characters, unexpected camaraderie and uncommon generosity.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that Toronto embraced with open arms and had audiences leaving the theatre night after night claiming they were "proud to be Canadian!"

Mirvish Subscribers are invited back to "The Rock" once again to feel the excitement of this "big-hearted, thoroughly enjoyable new musical!" (Toronto Star).

