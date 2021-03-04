Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok

VIDEO: Dancers Show Off 'Agatha All Along' Broadway-Inspired Choreography on TikTok

The song, sung by Kathryn Hahn, has topped the iTunes chart!

Mar. 4, 2021  

There is one song that we haven't been able to get out of our heads all week - yes, it's Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez's ridiculously catchy tune, 'Agatha All Along' from Marvel's WandaVision.

The song has topped the iTunes chart and inspired Broadway-infused choreography on TikTok! Kristen Anderson Lopez took to Twitter to praise the creative TikTok, stating:

"I love that you three put so much of your talent and creativity into reimagining this song for the stage!"

Check out the video below!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico
Orfeh
Orfeh

Related Articles
Interview: Brett Boles Talks TikTok Series THE M. TEA! Photo

Interview: Brett Boles Talks TikTok Series THE M. TEA!

VIDEO: Joshua Henry Covers Alone Together from the BRIDGERTON TikTok Musical Photo

VIDEO: Joshua Henry Covers 'Alone Together' from the BRIDGERTON TikTok Musical

Boles is Deconstructing Broadways Best Songs on New TikTok Series Photo

Boles is Deconstructing Broadway's Best Songs on New TikTok Series

TikTok Creators Are Bringing Back the Sea Shanty Photo

TikTok Creators Are Bringing Back the Sea Shanty


More Hot Stories For You