VIDEO: Dancers Show Off 'Agatha All Along' Broadway-Inspired Choreography on TikTok
The song, sung by Kathryn Hahn, has topped the iTunes chart!
There is one song that we haven't been able to get out of our heads all week - yes, it's Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez's ridiculously catchy tune, 'Agatha All Along' from Marvel's WandaVision.
The song has topped the iTunes chart and inspired Broadway-infused choreography on TikTok! Kristen Anderson Lopez took to Twitter to praise the creative TikTok, stating:
"I love that you three put so much of your talent and creativity into reimagining this song for the stage!"
Check out the video below!
What if #WandaVision was a musical?- Brandon Powers (@bpowtweets) March 4, 2021
"Agatha All Along" by @Lyrikris10 & Robert Lopez
Choreography by Me #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/BcTO0bjz0g