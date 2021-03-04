VIDEO: Dancers Show Off 'Agatha All Along' Broadway-Inspired Choreography on TikTok

There is one song that we haven't been able to get out of our heads all week - yes, it's Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez's ridiculously catchy tune, 'Agatha All Along' from Marvel's WandaVision.

The song has topped the iTunes chart and inspired Broadway-infused choreography on TikTok! Kristen Anderson Lopez took to Twitter to praise the creative TikTok, stating:

"I love that you three put so much of your talent and creativity into reimagining this song for the stage!"

Check out the video below!