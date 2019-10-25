VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Talks Playing 'Superhero' Harriet Tubman

Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo sat down with Oprah to talk about her starring role in the upcoming film, Harriet.



Erivo discusses her preparation to play Harriet - on a physical and spiritual level - as well as the controversy surrounding her casting in the role.

Watch the interviews clips below!

The full episode of OWN Spotlight: Oprah At Home with Lupita Nyong'o and Cynthia Erivo" airs Saturday, October 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. HARRIET stars Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monae.

Harriet premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on September 10, 2019. The film will be released in theaters on November 1.





Related Articles