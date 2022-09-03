VIDEO: Cyndi Lauper Opens Up About the Legacy of KINKY BOOTS

Just last week, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter, performer and activist Cyndi Lauper celebrated the return of her Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, which is now running off-Broadway at Stage 42.

"[The show] makes people happy. Even if I come and I'm in a bad mood, it's pretty awesome," Lauper told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "One day it my go back on Broadway, but for now its at a place where people can come and relax and escape and enjoy themselves."

Lauper won her first Grammy Award for She's So Unusual in 1985 and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album. She has gone on to release ten additional studio albums, yielding timeless classics like "Time After Time," "True Colors" and "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," with global record sales in excess of 50 million. In 2013, Lauper became the first solo woman to win a Tony Award for Best Score (for Kinky Boots), and also won her second Grammy Award for the show. Lauper was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015, released a New York Times best-selling memoir, and continues to collect impressive accolades across the music industry and beyond. She is also a tireless activist and advocate for women and the LGBTQ+ community; in 2008, she founded True Colors United, to bring an end to homelessness amongst LGBTQ+ youth. In December 2019, the United Nations presented her with their first-ever High Note Global Prize, an award given to artists who use their significant platforms to fight for social justice. Lauper is currently writing the score for the upcoming Broadway adaptation of Working Girl.

Below, watch as she chats more about the show's triumphant return to the New York City stage!