VIDEO: Colleen Ballinger Talks Season 2 of Netflix's HATERS BACK OFF

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, Colleen Ballinger (aka Miranda Sings) discusses her past and present Olsen twins obsession that culminated with a recreation of their "I Am the Cute One" costumes for Halloween. Later, Ballinger talks about Season 2 of her Netflix series HATERS BACK OFF. Watch the clips below! @MirandaSings

About Haters Back Off!: Based on the character created by Colleen Ballinger, Haters Back Off delves into the oddball family life of Miranda Sings. Sings, an incredibly confident, totally untalented star on the rise, continues to fail upward by the power of her belief that she was born famous, it's just no one knows it yet.

The series stars Colleen Ballinger as Miranda Sings, Steve Little (Eastbound & Down) as Miranda's overly confident and utterly misguided Uncle Jim, Angela Kinsey (The Office) as Miranda's mom, Bethany, and Erik Stocklin, as Miranda's neighbor and best friend, Patrick.

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Related Articles