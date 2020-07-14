VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Has Enjoyed Watching His Castmates Perform in the HAMILTON Film

Christopher Jackson was a guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan Tuesday to talk about playing George Washington in "Hamilton," which is now streaming on Disney+!

Jackson told Kelly and Ryan that he's enjoying watching his fellow castmates, saying, "I'm enjoying the cast, who's back I usually got to while they were performing this brilliant show. You see people from the wings, you see people from upstage, but you're never in the seat enjoying the show. So, it's been so much fun just to watch how brilliant all these actors are, it feels like the '92 Dream Team when I watch this movie."

Jackson also shared how his family celebrated his daughter's 11th birthday in quarantine at home!

Watch the interview below!

Related Articles