Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton on Disney+
VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Has Enjoyed Watching His Castmates Perform in the HAMILTON Film
Christopher Jackson was a guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan Tuesday to talk about playing George Washington in "Hamilton," which is now streaming on Disney+!
Jackson told Kelly and Ryan that he's enjoying watching his fellow castmates, saying, "I'm enjoying the cast, who's back I usually got to while they were performing this brilliant show. You see people from the wings, you see people from upstage, but you're never in the seat enjoying the show. So, it's been so much fun just to watch how brilliant all these actors are, it feels like the '92 Dream Team when I watch this movie."
Jackson also shared how his family celebrated his daughter's 11th birthday in quarantine at home!
Watch the interview below!
Related Articles
From This Author TV News Desk
- RATINGS: GOOD MORNING AMERICA Is The No. 1 Morning Show In Total Viewers For The Week Of July 6
- RATINGS: ABC Ranks No. 1 on Thursday in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49
- RATINGS: WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR is the No. 1 Program In The US Across All Key Demos
- Bang on a Can Announces Third Bang on a Can Marathon Live Online