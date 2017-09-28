VIDEO: Cher Takes on WEST SIDE STORY in This Throwback Thursday

In honor of the announcement of a new Cher musical, on this Thursday we're throwing back to CHER... SPECIAL - which was recorded in California for ABC and was ranked was ranked among the Top 10 most-watched programs of the week it aired.

In the special, Cher performs a WEST SIDE STORY medley. Coincidentally, West Side Story recently celebrated its 60th anniversary.

THE CHER SHOW will begin performances at Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 W. Randolph) on June 12, 2018 for a limited engagement through July 15, 2018. The Cher Show will be part of the next Broadway In Chicago Season Subscription Series, which will go on sale to the public on October 18, 2017.

The new bio-musical will feature a book by Rick Elice (Tony Award-winning best musicalJersey Boys), direction by Jason Moore (Tony Award-winning best musical Avenue Q),choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), and orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters (Memphis).

THE CHER SHOW is based on the life of Cherilyn Sarkisian La Piere Bono Allman or as her friends call her, Cher! The kid on a tricycle, vowing to be famous. The teenage phenom who crashes by twenty. The glam TV star who quits at the top. The would-be actress with an Oscar. The rock goddess with a hundred million records sold. The legend who's done it all, still scared to walk on stage. The wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend. The woman, looking for love. The ultimate survivor, chasing her dream. They're all here, dressed to kill, singing their asses off, telling it like it is. And they're all the star of The Cher Show.

The new musical is produced by Flody Suarez (What's New Pussycat) and four-time Tony Award-winner Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton).

Additional information, including casting, will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit TheCherShowBroadway.com.

