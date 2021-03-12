VIDEO: Check out Rob McClure's Newest Conductor Cam Entitled 'Coming Attractions'

Rob McClure has posted a new Conductor Cam, Season 2, Episode 1, entitled "Coming Attractions". McClure features Cherie B. Tay, Stage Manager for Hadestown; Jimmy Fedigan, Production Electrician for Chicago and Plaza Suite; Sandy Paradise, Spotlight Operator for Hamilton, Wicked, and Phantom of the Opera, and more in this latest episode!

Check it out below!

Rob McClure received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin: The Musical. Other Broadway: Beetlejuice; Something Rotten!; Noises Off; Honeymoon In Vegas; I'm Not Rappaport; and Avenue Q; as well as Where's Charley? and Irma La Douce at Encores!. Regional; The MUNY, Paper Mill, Old Globe, Arden, Cleveland Playhouse, A.R.T, Walnut Street, Delaware Theatre, Flat Rock, McCarter, and La Jolla Playhouse. For the film Recursion, Rob won Best Actor at both The Queen's World and Williamsburg Independent film festivals. TV: "Person of Interest," "Elementary," and "The Good Fight." He is set to star in Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway.