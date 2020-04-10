Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Check Out the New Music Video for Georgia Stitt's STOP Sung by Sutton Foster

Article Pixel Apr. 10, 2020  

Georgia Stitt, the award-winning composer/lyricist and music director, has released a new album of original music, "A Quiet Revolution," on Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals, available digitally today (April 10, 2020) ahead of a May 1, 2020 physical release. The album is now available wherever music is sold.

To celebrate the release of the album, a new music video for the song "Stop," performed by Sutton Foster, was also released today. The song, while written several years ago, is a comforting reminder that sometimes we have no choice by to "stop" and slow down our busy lives.

Check out the video below!

VIDEO: Check Out the New Music Video for Georgia Stitt's STOP Sung by Sutton Foster
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: 70 West End Stars Perform 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES
  • VIDEO: New HAMILTON Parody Puts Fans in 'The Zoom Where It Happens'
  • VIDEO: Watch JAGGED LITTLE PILL Company Unite to Sing 'Thank U'
  • VIDEO: Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo Sing 'Once Upon Another Time' From LOVE NEVER DIES