VIDEO: Check Out the New Music Video for Georgia Stitt's STOP Sung by Sutton Foster

Georgia Stitt, the award-winning composer/lyricist and music director, has released a new album of original music, "A Quiet Revolution," on Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals, available digitally today (April 10, 2020) ahead of a May 1, 2020 physical release. The album is now available wherever music is sold.

To celebrate the release of the album, a new music video for the song "Stop," performed by Sutton Foster, was also released today. The song, while written several years ago, is a comforting reminder that sometimes we have no choice by to "stop" and slow down our busy lives.

Check out the video below!





