VIDEO: Catching Up with Noah Thomas from EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE!

Despite the current capacity restrictions in the UK, a number of West End productions are soldiering on under social distancing guidelines. Along with the likes of SIX, Amélie and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, one hit show that is leading the charge in London is Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre.

As the popular British musical recently celebrated its 1,000th Gala Performance in the West End (where current leading man Noah Thomas was joined on stage by original cast member John McCrea, his successor and current UK Tour star Layton Williams and Max Harwood, who plays Jamie in the upcoming film adaptation), we decided to send our very own @WestEndReporter Tom Hayden Millward down to the Apollo to meet Noah and... well, talk about Jamie!

Noah shares his thoughts on leading a West End show during a pandemic, winning a Black British Theatre Award, the upcoming 2022 North American premiere in Los Angeles, hopes for Broadway and, of course, the upcoming movie version on Amazon Prime from 17 September.