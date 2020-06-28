VIDEO: CBS Sunday Morning Checks in With Regional Theatres As They Prepare to Reopen

CBS Sunday Morning ran a segment this morning on regional theatres that are preparing to re-open amidst the pandemic.

They chatted with two different regional companies - Barrington Stage Company in Massachusetts and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. - about what they have been doing to prepare for reopening, safety precautions, and more.

Julianne Boyd, artistic director of Barrington, said that every other row of seating has been removed, making their 520-seat theatre, just 163. In addition, patrons must keep masks on the entire time.

The company's new season will open with a on-man show called "Harry Clarke" to avoid having actors interact on stage.

Meanwhile, Woolly Mammoth's artistic director Maria Manuela Goyanes is planning to revamp their space with cabaret-style tables.

In the meantime, the company, like many others, had to think outside the box and create ways to make theatre online. They launched Play at Home, which allows families to download scripts and perform a ten-minute musical from their own homes.

CBS correspondent Rita Braver also chatted with Michael R. Jackson, on the heels of his Pulitzer Prize win for A Strange Loop.

When asked if he is interested in writing about the pandemic, Jackson replied, "What I'm interested in are sort of the longstanding, preexisting inequities that the pandemic has exposed. Why is that? Where do these inequities come from? And what can we do to actually address them?"

Watch the full segment below:

