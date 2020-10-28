VIDEO: Billy Porter Defines What Beauty Is to Him

Billy Porter appeared on last night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In the interview, Corden asked Billy to take part in Late Late Show and Tell, and Billy shares an ashtray his mother made before she lost use of her hands.

Later in the segment, Reggie Watts asks Billy for his definition of beauty.

