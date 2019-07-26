VIDEO: Ben Platt Performs 'Somewhere' at Pete Buttigieg Fundraising Event

Last night, presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg held a fundraising event in Los Angeles, which featured none other than Broadway's Ben Platt!

Platt performed the song 'Somewhere' from West Side Story, and the performance was posted to Instagram.

"We don't get that at every fundraiser," Buttigieg said of Platt's performance. "That's really special. You sound even better here than you do on the speakers at our house when Chasten fires them up."

Check out the video below!

Platt is the winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Evan Hansen in the smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen.

He recently released his debut solo album, Sing to Me Instead, which marks Platt's first recorded output since his stunning duet with Lin-Manuel Miranda in March 2018 on "Found/Tonight."

Platt received a Grammy® Award for his role on the Dear Evan Hansen (Original Broadway Cast Recording), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the Tony® Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt will next lead an all-star cast in the much-anticipated new series, The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch. Co-executive produced by Platt, The Politician will premiere September 27 on Netflix. He most recently starred in "Run This Town" - which premiered at this year's SXSW Film Festival - and the upcoming film "Broken Diamonds."





