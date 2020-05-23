VIDEO: Ben Platt Chats His New Album, Netflix Special, and More on Variety Live!
Ben Platt recently chatted with Variety Live! During the interview, he talked about his new album, his Netflix concert special, and more!
"I wanted it to feel like the album was a confessional in a way. I wanted you to gain something from seeing the show live that you didn't gain from the album," Platt said. "And that was putting all of the songs in as personal and specific of a context as possible, so that people really know exactly where they're coming from. I think apart from just falling in love with the song musically, the way to really connect with one is to know exactly where it was born."
About his Netflix special, "Ben Platt: Live From Radio City," he said, "It felt very surreal and the whole first song, I felt very scared and tense and tight. Then as soon as we got through the first number, it was just like a free fall. It was great."
Watch the full video below!
