VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Performs An Alanis Morissette Classic At Lincoln Center

Ariana's setlist also included works by Dionne Warwick, Stephen Sondheim, Judy Garland, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ray Charles, and more.

Mar. 28, 2023  

This month, triple-threat actor, singer and dancer Ariana DeBose takes the stage at Lincoln Center for her solo concert, Authenticity. Below check out video from the show as Ariana performs the Alanis Morissette classic, "Hand In My Pocket" from her album turned Broadway musical, Jagged Little Pill.

Ariana DeBose is a Tony Award nominee for her lead performance in the Broadway hit Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and a recent Oscar, BAFTA, and SAG Award winner in the role of Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

For an encore, DeBose debuts Authenticity, an original solo concert created with her longtime Musical Director Benjamin Rauhala, at New York City's newest iconic cultural center, the reimagined David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.

With a setlist that showcases her love for a diverse array of influences-including Dionne Warwick, Stephen Sondheim, Judy Garland, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ray Charles, and ABBA-Authenticity is a reflection of DeBose's musical loves, presented with her signature masterful flair for mashups, medleys, and candid storytelling.




