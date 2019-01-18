VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Talks BroadwayCon, Auditioning for RENT on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Andrew Rannells was a guest on last night's episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden." During the interview he talked about attending BroadwayCon, his new TV series "Black Monday," and how he auditioned for "Rent" in 1997!

Rannells tells James about BroadwayCon and the costumes the 'very sweet, very nerdy theater kids' were wearing. Rannells was a guest alongside Vanessa Hudgens, who will be starring in "Rent:Live" on Fox. Rannells also discusses how he has a connection to the famous musical. He tells the the two about how he was called in to read for the role of the Latin drag queen Angel when "Rent" was first premiering on Broadway in 1997.

Andrew Rannells is an actor, singer, and performer best known for originating the role of Elder Price in The Book of Mormon and playing Elijah Krantz in HBO's "Girls." A Tony and Drama Desk nominee and Grammy winner, he has also played Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, King George III in Hamilton, and Whizzer in Falsettos, and starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of The Boys in The Band. On the small screen, he has appeared in "Girls," "The New Normal," and "The Knick," the upcoming series "The Romanoffs" for Amazon, and "Black Monday" for Showtime. Rannells' film credits include Why Him?, The Intern, Bachelorette, and A Simple Favor. His writing has been published in the New York Times "Modern Love" column. Too Much Is Not Enough is his first book.

