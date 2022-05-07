VIDEO: Andrew Barth Feldman Sings 'She's in Love' from THE LITTLE MERMAID

Broadway's former Evan Hansen performed at a Disney on Broadway Concert back in 2019 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS posted the throwback performance on their YouTube page today. Feldman played Flounder at a local theatre when he was 11, and performed the character's solo number, "She's In Love," with help from Lauryn Ciardullo, April Holloway, Nina Lafarga and Katie Terza.

The concert celebrated 25 years of Disney performing on Broadway on November 4th, 2019. According to the video description, the event raised $570,426 and featured 79 performers, a 15 piece orchestra, and lots of magic at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

Andrew Barth Feldman is the winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards). He made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. Feldman starred as Linguini in a benefit concert presentation of Ratatouille the Musical, originated on TikTok, inspired by the 2007 Disney/Pixar film. He can be heard playing himself in As the Curtain Rises, an original Broadway soap opera podcast from the Broadway Podcast Network.

Watch the performance video below!

