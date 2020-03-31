VIDEO: Andrea Bocelli Performs 'Con te partiro' on James Corden's HOMEFEST

As part of James Corden's Homefest last night, Andrea Bocelli offered a message of hope, and performed a stunning rendition of "Con te partirò" ("Time to Say Goodbye").

Watch the video below!

Since 1982, Bocelli has recorded 15 solo studio albums of both pop and classical music, three greatest hits albums, and nine complete operas, selling over 90 million records worldwide.

In 1999, he was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards. "The Prayer" is his duet with Celine Dion for the animated film Quest for Camelot which won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Bocelli was made a Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in 2006 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 2 March 2010 for his contribution to Live Theater.





