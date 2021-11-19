VIDEO: Andréa Burns Sings from THE FULL MONTY in Rehearsals for The Seth Concert Series

Andréa Burns is the next guest on The Seth Concert Series! Watch her sing 'Life with Harold' from The Full Monty ahead of her virtual concert with Seth Rudetsky on Sunday, November 21.

Andréa Burns received an Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination for her performance in On Your Feet! The Story of Gloria Estefan. She is a Drama Desk Award winner for Daniela, the saucy hairdresser role she created in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical, In The Heights. A versatile actress, Ms. Burns garnered rave reviews for her "incandescent performance" of Hollywood comedienne Judy Holliday, in the acclaimed Off-Broadway play, Smart Blonde.

Most recently, Andrea received glowing notices from the New York Times and Wall Street Journal for her dynamic turn one-woman turn as "Haley" in Bad Dates by Theresa Rebeck, the first hybrid teleplay of its kind, produced for the pandemic era by George Street Playhouse.

In 2020 she created #AndréaMondays an in-depth interview series of Broadway luminaries as a branch of Stars In The House, raising funds for both The Actors Fund and the NAACP.

Andréa can be heard as the voice of Elaine Stritch in Alexandra Jacob's biography, Still Here - The Madcap, Nervy, Singular Life of Elaine Stritch.