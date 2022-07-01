VIDEO: Alex Newell, Nina West & More Perform on Disney's SAY IT WITH PRIDE Special

In honor of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, Disney+ is celebrating its community of employees, talent, and fans with "Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365." The new variety show is now streaming on Disney+'s YouTube channel.

The special features Alex Newell performing "We're All in This Together" from High School Musical, Alan Menken and Nina West performing "Sheridan Square," and Angelica Ross and the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles performing "A Million Dreams."

The special also features DCapella (Disney Music Group's premier a cappella singing sensation), Jack Hughes (Artist), Jenny Lorenzo (Host of "What's Up Disney+"), Jessica Darrow ("Encanto"), Katie Barnes (ESPN Features Writer), Reuby Wood ("Better Nate Than Ever"), Topher Ngo ("Turning Red"), Victoria Alonso (Marvel's President, Physical and Post Production, VFX & Animation Production), and more.

Produced in partnership with Disney Music Group and the Disney PRIDE Employee Resource Group, the assembled team of performers, talent, director, and producers is predominantly comprised of members of the LGBTQIA+ community, with the support of allies.

Subscribers can discover LGBTQIA+ characters and stories in the Celebrate Pride Month Collection now streaming on Disney+ that features beloved movies and series including "Love, Victor," "Trevor: The Musical" (Streaming June 24), "Glee," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "OUT," and more.

Watch the special here: