VIDEO: Adam Driver On Bringing Live Theatrical Experiences to U.S. Military Around the World

On last night's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, guest Adam Driver described his work with Arts in the Armed Forces, inspired by his own military experience and desire to bring live theatrical experiences to U.S. service men and women around the world.

"I wanted to bring plays, because I did all these great plays like Shepard and Mamet, and all these great playwrights who somehow were articulating my experience of being in the military-even though the plays had nothing to do with the military," explained the actor. "I wanted to bring that to a military audience, but all these organizations kept telling me that theatre didn't fit into a military demographic-that they'd rather see cheerleaders and basketball games. And, I remember those events all well-intended, but felt that because of our jobs we were capable of something more thought-provoking." Watch the appearance below!

Driver made his Broadway debut in 2010's MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION. He most recently appeared on Broadway in 2011's MAN AND BOY. He is perhaps best known for his role of Adam Sackler in HBO's GIRLS, for which he received three Emmy nominations. His film credits include STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWKENS and LINCOLN.

