VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 9- Casey Nicholaw Shows Off with THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

On Day 8 of 30 Days of Tony we celebrate the man behind Mean Girls, Casey Nicholaw, who is nominated this year for Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography!

In addition to Mean Girls, Casey Nicholaw is currently represented on Broadway as director and choreographer of Disney's Aladdin (2014 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for Best Choreography), as well as co-director and choreographer of The Book of Mormon (2011 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards as co-director with Trey Parker receiving the same nominations for choreography as well as an Olivier award). He is also currently represented on the West End as director and choreographer of Dreamgirls.

Other Broadway credits as director and choreographer: Tuck Everlasting, Something Rotten (2015 Tony nomination for Best Director), Elf: The Musical; The Drowsy Chaperone (2006 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Monty Python's Spamalot directed by Mike Nichols (2005 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Best Choreography). Additional New York credits: for City Center Encores! - the highly acclaimed productions of Most Happy Fella, Anyone Can Whistle and Follies (direction/choreography).

Check out some of Casey's work in action below with Sutton Foster and the original Broadway cast of The Drowsy Chaperone performing the number "Show Off"!

