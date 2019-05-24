VIDEO: 30 Days Of Tony! Day 17- Casey Nicholaw Wins Best Director For THE BOOK OF MORMON

Click Here for More Articles on 30 Days of Tony

In 2011, Casey Nicholaw picked up a win for Best Director of a Musical for the international mega-hit, The Book of Mormon. This year, Casey is once again nominated for his directing duties on The Prom.

See him below accepting the award with his Book of Mormon co-director, the show's creator and composer, Trey Parker.

