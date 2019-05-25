VIDEO: 30 Days Of Tony! Day 16- Warren Carlyle Brings Harlem Nightlife To Tony-Winning Life With AFTER MIDNIGHT

In 2014, Kiss Me Kate choreographer, Warren Carlyle, brought the Harlem nightlife to life with his Tony Award-winning choreography for the musical revue, After Midnight!

Check out all the hot tapping, jaw dropping, gravity defying excellence that earned one of this year's nominees his first Tony below!

30 Days of Tony is brought to you by THE PROM, the joyous Broadway hit that's been nominated for 7 Tony Awards® including Best Musical! Everyone's invited to the new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all. New York Magazine calls THE PROM "smart and big-hearted" and The New York Times declares it a Critic's Pick. Get tickets now at www.ThePromMusical.com. You belong at THE PROM!





Related Articles