VIDEO: 30 Days Of Tony! Day 16- Warren Carlyle Brings Harlem Nightlife To Tony-Winning Life With AFTER MIDNIGHT

May. 25, 2019  

In 2014, Kiss Me Kate choreographer, Warren Carlyle, brought the Harlem nightlife to life with his Tony Award-winning choreography for the musical revue, After Midnight!

Check out all the hot tapping, jaw dropping, gravity defying excellence that earned one of this year's nominees his first Tony below!

Alexa Criscitiello

