VIBRANT BLUE World Premiere to Highlight New York Theatre Ballet's Spring 2023 Performances

The World Premiere of Vibrant Blue, choreographed by Arthur Avilés, will highlight New York Theatre Ballet's Spring 2023 performances May 5 and 6 at 7:00PM at Florence Gould Hall in New York City. Vibrant Blue, the first commission in NYTB's "Letters to My Father" project, is part of the "Legends & Visionaries" program which also includes Song Before Spring, choreographed by Zhong-Jing Fang of American Ballet Theatre and NYTB Artistic Director Steven Melendez. The company's family friendly "Once Upon a Ballet" series on May 6 and 7 will feature four performances of Carnival of the Animals and Antony Tudor's Little Improvisations.

"Legends & Visionaries"



New York Theatre Ballet's "Letters to My Father" project is a multi-year, multi-disciplinary commission of dance works all on the theme of male artists writing letters to their fathers. Over the next three seasons NYTB will premiere new works built as collaborations between dance maker and composer (or writer, filmmaker, or digital artist) to tell the varied stories of the relationships between sons and fathers. Avilés' Vibrant Blue, a work for eight dancers, is set to a score by Dendarry Bakery and features costumes by Carmella Lauer. The ballet is Avilés' first work for NYTB.

Song Before Spring, a 2016 commission set to music by Philip Glass, pairs Zhong-Jing Fang of American Ballet Theatre with Steven Melendez as co-choreographers. A work for eight dancers, Song Before Spring features costumes by Sylvia Taalsohn Nolan.

"Once Upon a Ballet"



New York Theatre Ballet's "Once Upon a Ballet" series presents Carnival of the Animals and Little Improvisations, Saturday, May 6 at 1:00 P.M., and Sunday, May 7 at 11:00 A.M., 1:00 P.M., and 3:30 P.M. Set in a magical forest, NYTB's Carnival of the Animals tells the story of Queen Diana and her shaggy lion who rule a charming assortment of animals and live quite peaceably. The fun begins when a pair of lost children wander in. The ballet is set to the joyous score by Camille Saint-Saëns and features choreography by Beth Storey Taylor, costume design by Taalsohn Nolan, and set design by Gillian Bradshaw-Smith. The family friendly program also features Tudor's Little Improvisations, a charming portrayal of two children playing in an attic on a rainy day. Set to Robert Schumann's Kinderscenen, the ballet is staged for NYTB by Diana Byer and features costumes by Taalsohn Nolan

Lighting design for "Legends & Visionaries" and "Once Upon a Ballet" is by Alexandra Vasquez Dheming.



Tickets for NYTB's "Legends & Visionaries" program are $25, $15 for students (with a valid student ID) with code NYTB15. "Once Upon a Ballet" performances are priced at $35 for adults, $25 for children under 12. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: Click Here. Florence Gould Hall is located at 55 E. 59th Street (between Madison and Park Avenues) in New York City.



About New York Theatre Ballet



Under the artistic direction of Steven Melendez, New York Theatre Ballet's mission is to perform small classic masterpieces and new contemporary works for adults and innovative hour-long ballets for young children, all at affordable prices. The mission is carried out in the work of the Professional Company, its NYTB School directed by Diana Byer, and the LIFT Community Service Program. Together, these divisions reach adults and family audiences across the country building a love for dance and diverse audiences for the future.