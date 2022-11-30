Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Usher in the Holiday Season with the Richmond County Orchestra's Concerto di Natale

The concert is on Sunday December 4, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Nov. 30, 2022  

Usher in the Holiday Season with the Richmond County Orchestra's Concerto di Natale

Usher in the holiday season during Richmond County Orchestra's 25th Anniversary year with Concerto di Natale on Sunday, December 4th, 3 p.m. at St. John's University, 300 Howard Avenue, Staten Island.

Tickets are $15 in advance/$20 at the door, free for students and children. Reserve tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212099®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frichmondcountyorchestra.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Attendees enjoy performances featuring "Nutcracker" excerpts with dancers from Lydia's School of Dance Anna Polyachenko and Sabrina Conte; Soprano Alison Madill, Flutist Georgette Ionesco and members of St Cecila's and guest conductor Donna Dermilio. Enjoy a holiday-themed powerful, acrobatic performance choreographed by Dragon Kim's Karate USA. Maestro Alan Aurelia conducts the Richmond County Orchestra's 57-piece award winning orchestra. Snap a free photo with Santa and perhaps win a raffle prize.


TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
Jessica Vosk To Lead GET HAPPY: A JUDY GARLAND CENTENNIAL Photo
Jessica Vosk To Lead GET HAPPY: A JUDY GARLAND CENTENNIAL
On Monday, December 12 at 8:00 p.m., Carnegie Hall presents Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration featuring Broadway stars Jessica Vosk alongside Andy Karl. Written by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins, and directed by Michael Arden with Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Get Happy celebrates the life and artistry of the legendary Judy Garland.
Broadway Stars to Star in 2023 DISNEY ON BROADWAY at EPCOT Photo
Broadway Stars to Star in 2023 DISNEY ON BROADWAY at EPCOT
The full performer line-up for Disney on Broadway at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has been announced!
VIDEO: Michelle Williams Honors Mary Beth Peil at the Gotham Awards Photo
VIDEO: Michelle Williams Honors Mary Beth Peil at the Gotham Awards
Last night, Michelle Williams received a Performer Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards. During her speech, Williams honored Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil, who she had met while filming Dawon's Creek. Watch a video clip from Williams' Gotham Award acceptance speech now!
Oscars Will Present All Award Categories During 2023 Live Telecast Photo
Oscars Will Present All Award Categories During 2023 Live Telecast
The Academy Awards for original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short and sound, have now been reinstated into the live television broadcast of the Oscars. Jimmy Kimmel is set to return as host for the upcoming ceremony.

More Hot Stories For You


Meet the Cast of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
November 30, 2022

Second Stage Theater's Broadway production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton begins previews  tonight, Wednesday, November 30th. Meet the cast here!
Jessica Vosk To Lead GET HAPPY: A JUDY GARLAND CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION At Carnegie HallJessica Vosk To Lead GET HAPPY: A JUDY GARLAND CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION At Carnegie Hall
November 29, 2022

On Monday, December 12 at 8:00 p.m., Carnegie Hall presents Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration featuring Broadway stars Jessica Vosk alongside Andy Karl. Written by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins, and directed by Michael Arden with Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Get Happy celebrates the life and artistry of the legendary Judy Garland.
Arielle Jacobs, Adam Jacobs, Patti Murin, Mandy Gonzalez & More to Star in DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series at EPCOTArielle Jacobs, Adam Jacobs, Patti Murin, Mandy Gonzalez & More to Star in DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series at EPCOT
November 29, 2022

The full performer line-up for Disney on Broadway at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has been announced!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/27/22Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/27/22
November 29, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/27/2022.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of A SHERLOCK CAROL at New World StagesPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of A SHERLOCK CAROL at New World Stages
November 29, 2022

See photos from opening night of A SHERLOCK CAROL at New World Stages, now in a limited holiday engagement through January 1, 2023.
share