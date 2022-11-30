Usher in the Holiday Season with the Richmond County Orchestra's Concerto di Natale

Usher in the holiday season during Richmond County Orchestra's 25th Anniversary year with Concerto di Natale on Sunday, December 4th, 3 p.m. at St. John's University, 300 Howard Avenue, Staten Island.

Tickets are $15 in advance/$20 at the door, free for students and children. Reserve tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212099®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frichmondcountyorchestra.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Attendees enjoy performances featuring "Nutcracker" excerpts with dancers from Lydia's School of Dance Anna Polyachenko and Sabrina Conte; Soprano Alison Madill, Flutist Georgette Ionesco and members of St Cecila's and guest conductor Donna Dermilio. Enjoy a holiday-themed powerful, acrobatic performance choreographed by Dragon Kim's Karate USA. Maestro Alan Aurelia conducts the Richmond County Orchestra's 57-piece award winning orchestra. Snap a free photo with Santa and perhaps win a raffle prize.