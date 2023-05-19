Up on the Marquee: HERE LIES LOVE

Here Lies Love begins performances on Saturday, June 17 ahead of a Thursday, July 20 opening night.

HERE LIES LOVE's marquee and front-of-house went up today at the Broadway Theatre!

Check out the photos below!

The Broadway Theatre box office will open this Saturday, May 20 for Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical from the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music), which begins performances on Saturday, June 17 ahead of a Thursday, July 20 opening night.

In celebration of the show's 90-minute revolutionary musical experience, a limited number of $90 floor (standing) tickets will be available for purchase in-person only for the first 90 minutes of the day, from 10:00-11:30am. Mezzanine seats will also be available for $45 all day on May 20. These offers will apply to select preview performances and are limited to 2 tickets per customer.

Attendees will also enjoy the iconic Peach Mango Pies and the limited-edition Coconut Pineapple Pies courtesy of Jollibee, one of Asia's largest food service companies and recognized by Eater as "the best chain fried chicken in America," as well as free cans of sparking water from Sanzo, a Fil-Am owned beverage company, with a mission to bridge cultures, and aims to celebrate high quality Asian flavors like Lychee, Mango, Calamansi, Pomelo and Yuzu with Ginger. Attendees may also be surprised by guest appearances from members of the Here Lies Love company throughout the morning.

From the minds of Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love tells the story of Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love will transform the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story on the dance floor or in traditional theater seating.

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as "Imelda Marcos," Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as "Ferdinand Marcos," Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away with Murder," The King and I, Soft Power - Grammy nominations) as "Ninoy Aquino," Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will also join the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.

