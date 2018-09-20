True or False? Meet the Cast of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT- Now in Previews!

Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, and based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, The Lifespan of a Fact begins performances tonight, September 20, 2018. Tony nominated director Leigh Silverman directs the world premiere, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale.

Opening night is Thursday, October 18, 2018. The production will play a limited 16-week engagement at Studio 54 on Broadway.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the provocative true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

Cherry Jones (Emily): Cherry most recently made her West End debut in the triumphant revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie, which garnered seven Olivier Award nominations, including a nomination for Cherry for Best Actress. Cherry last appeared on Broadway also in The Glass Menagerie (Tony Award nomination) which originated at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she is a founding member and where earlier in her career she appeared in more than 25 productions including Twelfth Night, The Three Sisters, and The Caucasian Chalk Circle. Broadway and Off-Broadway: Doubt (Tony, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and Obie Awards), Lincoln Center Theater's production of The Heiress (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Pride's Crossing (Drama Desk Award); When We Were Young and Unafraid; The Baltimore Waltz (Obie Award); Faith Healer; Flesh and Blood; Imaginary Friends; A Moon for the Misbegotten (Tony Award nomination); Angels in America; Our Country's Good (Tony Award nomination); and Roundabout Theatre Company's productions of Mrs. Warren's Profession, Major Barbara, and The Night of the Iguana. Television: President Allison Taylor in "24" (Emmy Award), "What Makes a Family," Seasons Two and Three of "Transparent" on Amazon (Critics' Choice Award Nomination), the mini-series "11/22/63," Season Two of "The Handmaid's Tale," and Charlie Brooker's "Black Mirror." Film: The Horse Whisperer, Erin Brockovich, Signs, The Village, Ocean's Twelve, and most recently Tina Fey's Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, and Sally Potter's black comedy The Party. Coming up, she will be in Amy Poehler's Wine Country, Boy Erased alongside Lucas Hedges, Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York, Motherless Brooklynopposite Edward Norton, and Lucy Kirkwood's "Foreign Skies," based on the stage play Chimerica.

Daniel Radcliffe (Jim): Daniel most recently starred in the survivalist film Jungle, the true-life story of Yossi Ghinsberg who was stranded alone in the Amazon jungle, as well as Beast of Burden playing a drug runner with only an hour to deliver his illegal cargo. Radcliffe recently filmed his first US TV series, TBS's comedy "Miracle Workers." Written by Simon Rich and adapted from his own book What in God's Name: A Novel, the series will launch soon with seven episodes. He will also executive produce. Radcliffe is currently filming the high-octane action comedy Guns Akimbo in New Zealand and Germany. Radcliffe also starred opposite Michael Caine in Now You See Me 2, and opposite Paul Dano in A24's indie hit Swiss Army Man, as well as in Imperium, a thriller inspired by real events about white supremacists in America. He also won rave reviews for his performance as Rosencrantz, opposite Josh McGuire's Guildenstern, in Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead at The Old Vic, London. And in 2016, he completed a sold-out run of Privacy, a timely play at NYC's The Public Theatre about the digital age and technology. Prior to this, Radcliffe starred opposite James McAvoy in the feature film Victor Frankenstein and in the BBC telefilm "The Gamechangers." In 2014, he starred in the horror-thriller Horns and the romantic comedy What If and in the previous year Sony Pictures Classics' Kill Your Darlings. On stage, he starred as Billy in The Cripple of Inishmaan, Martin McDonagh's comic masterpiece. The play made its way to Broadway from London's West End, where it debuted the summer of 2013. Since completing the final installment in the series of eight Harry Potter films in 2010, Radcliffe quickly proved himself a diverse talent. In 2011, he starred in a 10-month sold-out run of the Broadway musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. The following year, Radcliffe starred in the horror/thriller The Woman in Black. He also starred opposite Jon Hamm in two seasons of the TV mini-series "A Young Doctor's Notebook," a comedy drama based on a collection of short stories by celebrated Russian author Mikhail Bulgakov. Radcliffe first appeared on stage in 2007 as Alan Strang, playing opposite Richard Griffiths, in Peter Shaffer's Equus. Directed by Thea Sharrock, the play then transferred from London's West End to Broadway in 2008. A lifelong fan of "The Simpsons," Radcliffe has lent his voice to the show three times. First, to the character of a brooding vampire named Edmund for the show's "Treehouse of Horror XXI" special entitled "Tweenlight," which aired November 2010. He then voiced the character Diggs, a new transfer student whom Bart befriends, and last appeared as himself in "No Good Deed Goes Unpunished." Previously, Radcliffe made a guest appearance as himselfin the HBO/BBC series "Extras." He has also lent his voice to "Robot Chicken" and "BoJack Horseman".

Bobby Cannavale (John): Select New York theatre credits include The Hairy Ape (Drama Desk Nomination), The Big Knife, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Motherfucker With The Hat (Tony Nomination, Drama Desk Award), Mauritius (Tony Nomination), HurlyBurly, Fucking A, and The Gingerbread House. He is a member of LAByrinth Theater Company. Cannavale's film credits include I, Tonya, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ferdinand, Daddy's Home, Ant-Man, Spy, Danny Collins, Annie, Chef, Blue Jasmine, Win Win, The Station Agent, Fast Food Nation, and Romance and Cigarettes. He appears in the upcoming films The Irishman, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Boundaries, and Going Places. TV credits include: "Mr. Robot," "Master of None," "Vinyl," "Boardwalk Empire" (Emmy Award, SAG Nomination), "Nurse Jackie" (2 Emmy Nominations, SAG Nomination), and "Will and Grace" (Emmy Award). Cannavale will soon appear on TV in "Homecoming" and "Angie Tribeca."

