Treehouse Shakers to Present THE LITTLEST COVE, For Ages 3-6, This Month

The Littlest Cove is an immersive discovery play for the very young, ages 3-6. The play follows the lives of 3 unusual humans, who reside on the edge of a small coastal inlet, off of an island, that no one in the entire world has ever discovered before.

Audiences, who are seated in a large boat, soon discover that they too, are a part of this enchanting world and are immersed in the storytelling through play, exploration and community interactions with the set, props and performers.

Conceived, written and directed by Mara McEwin, and choreographed by Emily Bunning, The Littlest Cove has audiences explore everyday activities with the creatures set up in different areas of the theater. At the fishing hole, there is a place to engage with the puppetry fish. The audience also gathers the wood for the fire, which are created as soft pillows. There is an area of gardening made up of soft felt vegetables, and another area where audiences can "make" the food from the garden vegetables and fish and cook it over the newly made fire. In one area the audience weaves tiny baskets, and in another they make up a tiny song, where one of the crew members also teaches a tiny dance. All the while, the creatures and sea captain mingle in and out of the play space, with songs, dance and interactions. Full of wonder, visuals, tactile and interactive experiences, and oftentimes funny, The Littlest Cove strives to create a culture of inclusiveness, kindness and adventure.

Treehouse Shakers The Littlest Cove, is a joyful experience for the entire family, where the world is fun, humorous and full of adventures.

Run-Time: 50 Minutes

Treehouse Shakers' The Littlest Cove

Conceived, Directed & Written by Mara McEwin

Choreography By Emily Bunning

Original Music by Anthony Rizzo

Costumes & Props by Patti Gilstrap

Scenic Design by Jung Griffin

Lighting by Aurora Winger

Performers:

Sammi Gainer, Reginald J. Jackson, Katie Montoya, Olivia St. Peter, Miranda Wilson

Dates:

May 13, 14, 21, 2023 at 10:30AM & 12:00PM

May 15, 2023 at 10AM & 11:30AM

Location:

Ailey Studio Theater

405 W. 55th St. (Corner of 9th Ave.)

New York, NY 10019



Tickets:

General Ticket Prices: $17-$32

Low-Income Tickets Available



Click Here