Tovah Feldshuh & Lynne Meadow To Be Honored By The NY Library Of Performing Arts

Jan. 24, 2022  

Tovah Feldshuh and Lynne Meadow will be honored as 'Makers of Memories' by the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts this Thursday, January 27th at 6 PM ET. Daryl Roth is making introductory remarks, and Arnold Mittelman, President of the National Jewish Theater Foundation, is hosting.

This program is live and may not be available on YouTube for at least a few weeks, if at all! So join Tovah Feldshuh, Lynne Meadow, Daryl Roth, and Arnold Mittelman Thursday at 6 PM ET!

Register HERE!


