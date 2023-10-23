Tour Queens Will Reprise Their Roles in SIX on Broadway

The new Queens will start performances on Tuesday, December 5 at the Lena Horne Theatre.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Six Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $59
Cast
Photos
Videos
Six

New queens will be joining the Broadway production of Six this December!

Previously seen on the critically acclaimed “Aragon” National Tour, the new Broadway cast of SIX will star Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane SeymourOlivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr.

The new Queens will start performances on Tuesday, December 5 at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). Wesley Carpenter and Sierra Fermin will also join the Broadway company as Alternates on December 5.

As previously announced, current Broadway cast members Hailee Kaleem Wright (Catherine of Aragon), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Anne Boleyn), Bella Coppola (Jane Seymour), Nasia Thomas (Anna of Cleves), Zoe Jensen (Katherine Howard), Taylor Iman Jones (Catherine Parr), and Alternate Holli’ Conway will play their final performance on Sunday, December 3.

Alternates Ayla Ciccone-BurtonKristina Leopold, Aubrey Matalon, and Cassie Silva will remain with the Broadway company.

SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!
 

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. 

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 66 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer. 

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.

The Boleyn tour of SIX launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout the US. 

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and the Netherlands, and at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Biographies

Khaila Wilcoxon (Catherine of Aragon) is honored to be back in the palace. Broadway: Ruben & Clay’s Christmas Spectacular, Hadestown. First, Thank you God. Thank you Family. I love ya’ll! Marc & Dustin thank you for always believing in my dream! Thank you to the entire Six team! Lastly, Young Black Artists: if the sun doesn’t ask permission to shine, neither should you! @thekhailawilcoxon 

Storm Lever (Anne Boleyn). Broadway/Tour: Duckling Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Tour: Anne Boleyn in Six. Off-Broadway: Dorothy in The Wringer (City Center). Regional: Sheila in Hair and Polexia in Almost Famous (The Old Globe); Wendy in Fly (La Jolla); Savanah in Freaky Friday (Signature Theater); Emotional Creature (Berkeley Rep). Film: No One Called Ahead. Concert Series: Disney Princess Concert. Love to my chosen family, OG family, B.F.A.mily University of Michigan and BRS/Gage. @stormlever

Jasmine Forsberg (Jane Seymour) is overjoyed to be back with the Queendom! Broadway: Here Lies Love (Maria Luisa). First National Tour: Six. Regional: A Grand Night for Singing (Goodspeed), Love in Hate Nation (Two River Theater), Wild Fire (Denver Center). TV: “One December Night” (Hallmark). BFA from Penn State. Thanks to A3, Tara Rubin Casting and my loved ones for their endless support. www.JasmineForsberg.com @jasmine_forsberg

Olivia Donalson (Anna of Cleves) is thrilled to be returning to Broadway, this time with the Queendom!! She was last seen as Anna of Cleves on the 1st National tour of SIX, and in the Broadway company of Disney’s Aladdin. A huge thank you to the SIX team, Tara Rubin Casting, and Headline Talent Agency for this ferocious opportunity! Love you, Mother! And thank you, friends and family, for the endless support. Instagram: @oliviadonalson

Didi Romero (Katherine Howard). Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Didi Romero graduated from AMDA and promptly started working in In The Heights as Nina (WCP, Broadway Sacramento, Coliseum of Puerto Rico), Broadway Rising Stars, Mixtape The Movie, “Gina Yei”, “Katherine Howard” in the SIX Aragon Tour and now excited to be joining SIX on Broadway. She’s been a social media influencer since 2017 trying to be an example for her #DIDIOKREZ. @didiromero_8 ¡TE AMO PUERTO RICO!

Gabriela Carrillo (Catherine Parr) is royally thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! She recently played the same role in the 1st National Tour of SIX. She is a first-generation Mexican-American & alumna of Berklee College of Music. Off-stage, she is also a songwriter and YouTuber. Favorite credits include Lucha in American Mariachi (South Coast Rep), Miriam in The Prince of Egypt (Tuacahn). IG/TikTok: @officialgabrielacarrillo

WESLEY CARPENTER she/her (Universal Alternate) is back in the Queendom and now making her Broadway debut! A southern gal, Belmont University grad. Credits: SIX Norwegian (Seymour), Jersey Boys (Lorraine), Miss Saigon (Ellen), Grease (Sandy). A massive thank you to LA Talent & Tara Rubin Casting. Mom, Dad, Lauren, and Emma, I literally would not be here without you. @wesleykcarpenter

SIERRA FERMIN she/her (Alternate) is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut with the Queendom! Chicago native, BFA MT Belmont University ’23. She is eternally grateful for all the love and support from her family, friends, mentors, and JJ. Special thanks to Dave at Daniel Hoff Agency. All glory to God! IG: @sierrafermin



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Tour Queens Will Reprise Their Roles in SIX on Broadway Photo
Tour Queens Will Reprise Their Roles in SIX on Broadway

New queens will be joining the Broadway production of Six this December! Find out who is joining the cast here!

2
Special Exhibit SIX: THE ROYAL GALLERY to Open at The Museum of Broadway Photo
Special Exhibit SIX: THE ROYAL GALLERY to Open at The Museum of Broadway

The Museum of Broadway will present its newest special exhibit celebrating Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Tony Award®-winning global smash hit Broadway musical, SIX.

3
Current Queens of SIX on Broadway to Depart in December Photo
Current Queens of SIX on Broadway to Depart in December

Don't miss your chance to see the current talented lineup of queens in the hit musical SIX before they bid farewell in December. Get the details on the departure dates and make sure to book your tickets now.

4
SIX THE MUSICAL Will Host Sing-Along Performance in March Photo
SIX THE MUSICAL Will Host Sing-Along Performance in March

Six will host a sing-along performance on Broadway next year! The special event will be held on Wednesday, March 6 at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Six Howard Costume Pin Six Howard Costume Pin
Six Parr Costume Pin Six Parr Costume Pin

More Hot Stories For You

TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'
OUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny LeonOUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny Leon
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKENRichard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on BroadwayJoy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You