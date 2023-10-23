Tour Queens Will Reprise Their Roles in SIX on Broadway

New queens will be joining the Broadway production of Six this December!

Previously seen on the critically acclaimed “Aragon” National Tour, the new Broadway cast of SIX will star Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr.

The new Queens will start performances on Tuesday, December 5 at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). Wesley Carpenter and Sierra Fermin will also join the Broadway company as Alternates on December 5.

As previously announced, current Broadway cast members Hailee Kaleem Wright (Catherine of Aragon), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Anne Boleyn), Bella Coppola (Jane Seymour), Nasia Thomas (Anna of Cleves), Zoe Jensen (Katherine Howard), Taylor Iman Jones (Catherine Parr), and Alternate Holli’ Conway will play their final performance on Sunday, December 3.

Alternates Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Kristina Leopold, Aubrey Matalon, and Cassie Silva will remain with the Broadway company.

SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 66 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.

The Boleyn tour of SIX launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout the US.

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and the Netherlands, and at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Biographies

Khaila Wilcoxon (Catherine of Aragon) is honored to be back in the palace. Broadway: Ruben & Clay’s Christmas Spectacular, Hadestown. First, Thank you God. Thank you Family. I love ya’ll! Marc & Dustin thank you for always believing in my dream! Thank you to the entire Six team! Lastly, Young Black Artists: if the sun doesn’t ask permission to shine, neither should you! @thekhailawilcoxon

Storm Lever (Anne Boleyn). Broadway/Tour: Duckling Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Tour: Anne Boleyn in Six. Off-Broadway: Dorothy in The Wringer (City Center). Regional: Sheila in Hair and Polexia in Almost Famous (The Old Globe); Wendy in Fly (La Jolla); Savanah in Freaky Friday (Signature Theater); Emotional Creature (Berkeley Rep). Film: No One Called Ahead. Concert Series: Disney Princess Concert. Love to my chosen family, OG family, B.F.A.mily University of Michigan and BRS/Gage. @stormlever

Jasmine Forsberg (Jane Seymour) is overjoyed to be back with the Queendom! Broadway: Here Lies Love (Maria Luisa). First National Tour: Six. Regional: A Grand Night for Singing (Goodspeed), Love in Hate Nation (Two River Theater), Wild Fire (Denver Center). TV: “One December Night” (Hallmark). BFA from Penn State. Thanks to A3, Tara Rubin Casting and my loved ones for their endless support. www.JasmineForsberg.com @jasmine_forsberg

Olivia Donalson (Anna of Cleves) is thrilled to be returning to Broadway, this time with the Queendom!! She was last seen as Anna of Cleves on the 1st National tour of SIX, and in the Broadway company of Disney’s Aladdin. A huge thank you to the SIX team, Tara Rubin Casting, and Headline Talent Agency for this ferocious opportunity! Love you, Mother! And thank you, friends and family, for the endless support. Instagram: @oliviadonalson

Didi Romero (Katherine Howard). Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Didi Romero graduated from AMDA and promptly started working in In The Heights as Nina (WCP, Broadway Sacramento, Coliseum of Puerto Rico), Broadway Rising Stars, Mixtape The Movie, “Gina Yei”, “Katherine Howard” in the SIX Aragon Tour and now excited to be joining SIX on Broadway. She’s been a social media influencer since 2017 trying to be an example for her #DIDIOKREZ. @didiromero_8 ¡TE AMO PUERTO RICO!

Gabriela Carrillo (Catherine Parr) is royally thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! She recently played the same role in the 1st National Tour of SIX. She is a first-generation Mexican-American & alumna of Berklee College of Music. Off-stage, she is also a songwriter and YouTuber. Favorite credits include Lucha in American Mariachi (South Coast Rep), Miriam in The Prince of Egypt (Tuacahn). IG/TikTok: @officialgabrielacarrillo

WESLEY CARPENTER she/her (Universal Alternate) is back in the Queendom and now making her Broadway debut! A southern gal, Belmont University grad. Credits: SIX Norwegian (Seymour), Jersey Boys (Lorraine), Miss Saigon (Ellen), Grease (Sandy). A massive thank you to LA Talent & Tara Rubin Casting. Mom, Dad, Lauren, and Emma, I literally would not be here without you. @wesleykcarpenter

SIERRA FERMIN she/her (Alternate) is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut with the Queendom! Chicago native, BFA MT Belmont University ’23. She is eternally grateful for all the love and support from her family, friends, mentors, and JJ. Special thanks to Dave at Daniel Hoff Agency. All glory to God! IG: @sierrafermin