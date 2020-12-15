Tony and Pulitzer Prize-Winner Tom Kitt to Be Featured Guest On Village Theatre's SPOTLIGHT Series
The live-streamed episode will air on Village Theatre's Facebook and YouTube.
Tom Kitt, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer of Next to Normal, will be featured in this week's episode of Village Theatre's weekly live-streamed interview series SPOTLIGHT: Sharing Stories. Creating Connections. Hosted by Artistic Director Jerry Dixon.
The episode conversation, entitled "If I Only Had One Day", will explore the "gift of creating theatre that is getting Tom through these challenging times". It will also be a reunion for the two artists, who collaborated on the Broadway production of If/Then. The live-streamed episode will air on Village Theatre's Facebook and YouTube pages at 6:30pm (Pacific) on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Since its premiere in mid-September, each week SPOTLIGHT offers host Jerry Dixon and his guests an opportunity to delve into subjects and themes that affect their lives beyond the stage. To learn more about the series and watch past episodes, please visit https://villagetheatre.org/mainstage/spotlight/ .
The SPOTLIGHT series is made possible by The Boeing Company.
