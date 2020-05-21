Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell and More to Appear On BEYOND THE SHELTER A Virtual Pride Party And Benefit Concert

A diverse cast of Broadway, TV, film, dance, and opera stars unite for an Interactive Virtual Pride Kick-Off Party and concert to raise money for LGBTQ+ homeless youth

On June 4, 2020 at 8 pm EDT, the stars of Broadway, TV, film, dance, and opera will unite for an Interactive Virtual Pride Kick-Off Party to raise money for New Alternatives, an organization supporting the LGBTQ+ homeless youth. Director/Choreographer Matthew Johnson Harris (Take Me to the World at Carnegie Hall, Alvin Ailey core instructor) will direct and host the show. Harris has assembled a diverse cast of the entertainment industry's favorite stars for an interactive evening of singing, dancing, sing-alongs, trivia, and more! "The majority of homeless LGBTQI youth are African American or Latinx. It was important for me to assemble a diverse cast that could be aspirational for the kids," says Harris.

Beyond the Shelter will feature appearances and performances by Tituss Burgess (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Alex Newell (Glee, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu), Zach Miko (international model), Mykal Kilgore (recording artist, Jesus Christ Superstar Live), Jevon McFerrin (Hamilton, BET's Twenties), Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady, Scottsboro Boys), Nicholas Rodriguez (One Life to Live, Tarzan), Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On the Town), Angela Birchett (Lifetime's The Clark Sisters, The Color Purple), Candice Marie Woods (Ain't Too Proud, Book of Mormon), Antoine L. Smith (MJ the Musical, The Color Purple), Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress), Alyssa FOX (Frozen, Wicked), Steven LaBrie (The Barber of Seville, Bellini's La Straniera), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In the Heights), JJ Caruncho (Into the Woods, In the Heights), Brie Zimmer (Happy Birthday, Wanda June), Jarvis Manning (Ain't Too Proud), Emilie Battle (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Dear Evan Hansen), Madge Dietrich (Kinky Boots), Marquise Hitchcock (Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular) and many more!

Harris has produced and directed several benefit concerts over the years in conjunction with organizations that offer support for marginalized groups. During this extremely difficult time of suffering and social distancing, these communities are affected at a much higher rate. Harris will add another night of inspiration and entertainment to his repertoire, once again bringing joy, awareness, and support to a community that is most in need. But this time, he is bringing the party to you! Harris says, "Though social gatherings may be cancelled, you can't cancel Pride. Pride is all about celebrating your individual truth. These kids are the truest example of living authentically, and unfortunately, it cost most of them their homes."

New Alternatives' mission reaches far beyond just helping young people find shelter. Their varied programming enables clients to transition out of the shelter system to stable adult lives by providing long-term support, weekly case management, education services, life skills training, community-building recreational activities, opportunities for self-expression, and programs for HIV+ youth. In a time where food and shelter are even more necessary for survival and even more scarce, New Alternatives is expanding their already extensive services for this community. June is usually a very fruitful time for organizations like New Alternatives, but with all Pride events being cancelled this year, continued sustainable care hangs in the balance. 100% of donations from the show will go to support New Alternatives.

Beyond the Shelter will stream live on New Alternatives Facebook page and on Youtube on June 4, 2020 at 8 pm EDT. https://www.facebook.com/NewAlternatives/

"New Alternatives provides life-saving services in New York City and we do it on a very small budget," Kate Barnhart, the Founder and Director of New Alternatives. To learn more or to donate, visit their website at: https://fundraise.newalternativesnyc.org/beyondtheshelter

