Tilted Axes to Open Fall Season with Balawan at Indonesian Consulate Street Festival

The performance will take place on September 23.

Sep. 09, 2023

TILTED AXES: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars will celebrate the beginning of autumn with music & movement as part of the NYC Indonesian Street Festival in a performance of their latest spectacle EQUINOX. They are joined by very special guest Balawan, Indonesian composer and Batuan Ethnic Fusion guitarist, for a musical collaboration, Equinox Rock, created especially for the event.

Their appearance and the festival are a presentation of the Indonesian Consulate of New York City on 68th Street in Manhattan between 5th Avenue & Madison, on Saturday, September 23, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm.

10:30 am - Introductory procession with dancers beginning on 5th Ave. and 69th Street.

11:00 am - Tilted Axes premieres Equinox Rock on the 68th St. stage with special guest Balawan.

11:10 am -Tilted Axes leaves on a classic procession to Bethesda Fountain and back. Performances by many other acts continue on 68th St.

1:55 pm - Band Balawan performs their set on the 68th St. stage.

3:00 pm - All performances end. See the Indonesian Consulate's social media for performer details.

Tilted Axes is an orchestra of guitarists and percussionists led by composer and performer Patrick Grant since its premiere on the winter solstice 12 years ago. Flexible in number, the group performs original music untethered via portable mini-amps strapped over their shoulders.

Their music is a set of sonic structures comprised of polyrhythmic patterns, post-rock riffing, and contemplative drones showcasing the tremendous influence that Indonesian culture has had upon the project since its inception.

Tilted Axes: EQUINOX - Electric Guitars: Gene Ardor, Ryan Due, Patrick Grant (director), John Halo, Liz Hogg, Kyle Miller, Dmitri Shapira - Accordion: Dean Olsher - Electric Bass: Jeremy Nesse, Kevin Pfeiffer - Percussion: John Ferrari, Bileshia Sproling - Choreography: Christopher Caines - Media Producer: Jocelyn Gonzales - Satellite Assistance: Alec Miniero

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a project of Peppergreen Media and is powered by Vox Amplification courtesy of KORG USA. We thank our performance partners The Indonesian Consulate of New York City, Strange Music Inc., and Alchemical Rehearsal Studios.

Taking New Music Out Into The World - The 12th season of Tilted Axes is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, the ASCAP Plus+ Awards, the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Adjunct Development Fund, but mostly through the generous support of you the public through our fiscal sponsor Fractured Atlas.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Photo
Video: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater

See BroadwayWorld's red carpet footage of the final event at the Delacorte Theater, A Brief Intermission!

2
Sutton Foster to Debut CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE at Café Carlyle Photo
Sutton Foster to Debut CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE at Café Carlyle

Tony Award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster will perform a special holiday engagement at Café Carlyle from December 5-9, 2023. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Listen: Hear Javier Bardems Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Photo
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song

Javier Bardem performs as King Triton in “Impossible Child,' which features music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,’ “In the Heights”). Listen to the cut song from The Little Mermaid now!

4
Cynthia Nixon & Kevin Jennings to be Honored at A TECTONIC CABARET Photo
Cynthia Nixon & Kevin Jennings to be Honored at A TECTONIC CABARET

Hosted by Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski, Tectonic Theater Project’s annual benefit, A Tectonic Cabaret, will take place on Monday, October 2, 2023 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and performances at 7:30 PM at Sony Hall. Learn how to purchase tickets!

Recommended For You